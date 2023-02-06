ADVERTISEMENT

Spurious liquor unit run by DMK functionary busted

February 06, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The unit had supplied spurious liquor to TASMAC outlets; the police seized 5,000 liquor bottles, 20,000 empty bottles with fake labels, bottle caps, chemicals and spirits in 212 cans

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team busted a unit manufacturing spurious liquor at Kongarai village near Maduranthakam on Sunday and seized a large number of bottles with fake labels, holograms and machinery.

The unit had supplied the spurious liquor to Tasmac shops, the police said.

The police arrested three persons, including Vadivelu, a DMK functionary. His wife Jayanthi is a panchayat president at Vadamanipakkam. The raid followed a tip-off that some people were engaged in brewing illegal liquor. A special team raided the rice mill premises which was operated by Vadivelu. The team seized 5,000 liquor bottles, 20,000 empty bottles with fake labels, bottle caps, chemicals and spirits in 212 cans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US