Spurious liquor unit run by DMK functionary busted

The unit had supplied spurious liquor to TASMAC outlets; the police seized 5,000 liquor bottles, 20,000 empty bottles with fake labels, bottle caps, chemicals and spirits in 212 cans

February 06, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team busted a unit manufacturing spurious liquor at Kongarai village near Maduranthakam on Sunday and seized a large number of bottles with fake labels, holograms and machinery.

The unit had supplied the spurious liquor to Tasmac shops, the police said.

The police arrested three persons, including Vadivelu, a DMK functionary. His wife Jayanthi is a panchayat president at Vadamanipakkam. The raid followed a tip-off that some people were engaged in brewing illegal liquor. A special team raided the rice mill premises which was operated by Vadivelu. The team seized 5,000 liquor bottles, 20,000 empty bottles with fake labels, bottle caps, chemicals and spirits in 212 cans.

