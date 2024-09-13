Spurious liquor network involving ex-service men operating from Karnataka busted 

The Enforcement Bureau-Crime Investigation Department has unearthed a spurious liquor supply network involving a few ex-servicemen operating from Karnataka. They sold spurious liquor by branding it as ‘liquor from military’ by affixing fake labels on the bottles. The police have arrested 14 suspects and seized a large quantity of liquor kept for sale in the State.

Based on information, the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Enforcement Bureau-CID caught S. Murugan alias Murugavel, 50, an ex-serviceman, near the Tiruchi airport while he was transporting liquor on September 3. It also raided a storage place at E. Pudhur, Tiruchi, and seized 644 bottles of 750 ml liquor each.

Murugan disclosed that he had received the spurious liquor transported from Bangaluru to Tiruchi in a plastic drum through a logistics company and sold it in Tiruchi city. Based on his confession, a CIU team from Madurai raided a house two days later and recovered 264 bottles of liquor at Periyavallikulam near Virudhunagar.

The police also arrested M.K. Veeraraj, 57, also an ex-serviceman. Following inputs from the CIU-Madurai, the Thirunelveli City Police raided a house at Washermanpet in the city and seized 1,026 bottles of liquor, besides hologram.

A. Amalraj, Additional Director-General of Police, Enforcement Bureau, said further investigation revealed that one Marirajan, an ex-serviceman from Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district settled in Goa, was the main supplier of spurious liquor from Karnataka.

The police arrested Kesavamoorthy, 50, a driver from Bangalore, and found out that many consignments of spurious liquor, labelled as ‘for defence service only’ and concealed in a plastic barrel and labelled as ‘chemical’ outside had been distributed to various places in Tamil Nadu for more than one year by Marirajan. The manufacturing place and the godown were located by the special team in Bangalore. They were sealed. Further inquiries revealed that all the bottles were dispatched through two popular logistic companies in Bengaluru.

Subsequently, the police raided the places of Marirajan’s associates in Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Sankarankoil, Marthandam, and Thoothukudi.

N.M. Mylvahanan, Inspector-General of Police, Enforcement Bureau, said a special team arrested Marirajan in Goa and he was remanded after interrogation. He has a history sheet in Thoothukudi for indulging in prohibition offences since 2014. Many cases are pending against him. He had served in the Army and retired in 2000. He procured rectified spirit from Goa and mixed it with other ingredients in Bengaluru and dispatched to several places in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Mylvahanan said.

He said the police conducted the operation in eight districts, besides in Bengaluru, seized over 2,400 bottles of illicit liquor, and arrested 14 persons, including Marirajan.