Spruce up rainwater harvesting structures, water board urges residents

Residents can utilise the lockdown to clean rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures in their houses. With effective rainwater harvesting, maximum rainwater can be harnessed during Southwest monsoon in the city, said water experts and hydrogeologists.

The water table has dipped by 0.50 metres in May compared to February in most zones across the city. This would result in higher percolation of rainwater now compared to the northeast monsoon, said officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Residents in large apartments could hold discussions online and spruce up RWH structures and dredge recharge wells, they added.

With field visits restricted during lockdown, Rain Centre, a voluntary organisation based in the city, is holding awareness meetings online for academic institutions, non-governmental organisations and residents.

Sekar Raghavan, director, Rain Centre, said online awareness meetings were organised by several universities and organisations, including from other countries and States. Participants had their doubts clarified on RWH maintenance and on harnessing rainwater through borewells and open wells. There were discussions on reverse osmosis water purifiers and use of recharge wells.

Time to check filters

While it may not be possible for building new structures now, this was the best time for residents to check their RWH structures. “Whenever it rains, residents must check whether the rainwater is overflowing from the structures. This is an indication of lack of maintenance. Rainwater could be stored in sumps for even up to six months when it is not exposed to sunlight,” he said.

Besides flushing out dirty water collected during the first rain spell, it is important for checking and cleaning filter material. Only one-fifth of the structure must be filled with filter material.

“We always advise sinking of open wells wherever possible for better recharge and groundwater availability. We provide help for desilting open wells and recharge wells sparingly now,” he added.

Rain Centre can be contacted at sekar1479@yahoo.co.in.