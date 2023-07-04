Spruce up educational and healthcare facilities, Chief Secretary tells GCC

July 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday inspected urban community health centres, laboratories, pharmacies, schools and integrated child development service centres of the Greater Chennai Corporation and directed officials to give the facilities a makeover to improve services to residents.

Mr. Meena directed officials to change the system of issuing outpatient record cards and instead give outpatient record books in urban community health centres of the Corporation. He checked the facilities and ordered the officials to increase the number of seats for outpatients in hospitals. The number of outpatients had been rising after the improvements to infrastructure. Evening clinics had been started in various parts of the city, attracting a large number of patients. The Corporation will take up improvements to the infrastructure to handle more outpatients in the hospitals for primary and secondary care.

Mr. Meena inspected the facilities for pregnant women in Adyar health centre and asked the officials to improve the laboratory facilities. The Corporation will provide toilets and drinking water supply in all urban primary health centres, urban community health centres and schools in the city.

Mr. Meena ordered improvements to greenery on the premises of hospitals and schools run by the Corporation. Inspecting the work on school building on Bharathidasan Salai in Thiruvanmiyur, Mr. Meena ordered the civic officials to improve the school infrastructure without reducing the open spaces for children.

Mr. Meena directed the officials to set right the defects in drinking water supply system and furniture in schools. He urged the children to segregate waste. He inspected the ICDS centre.

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Additional Commissioner (Health) Shankarlal Kumawat accompanied Mr. Meena.

