Spotted deer inside IIT-M affected by tuberculosis

The spotted deer population within the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) premises has been affected by tuberculosis.

A report from the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), commissioned by the Forest Department, says chest X-rays of the deer show patterns characteristic of TB. Post-mortem examinations have revealed tubercles in many cases, although none of the deer died directly from the infection.

Domestic cattle are usually tested for TB using skin tests, but local ruminants at IIT-M haven’t been tested this way. According to BMAD, the mechanisms of tuberculosis transmission in both domestic and non-domestic ruminants have been extensively studied worldwide. Given the similarities between these studies and the local context, it is logical to conclude that the same transmission mechanisms are likely at play here.

Shravan Krishnan of BMAD says that tuberculosis has been found in several deer that arrived for treatment. These animals are housed separately in quarantine. When a deer dies, samples are sent to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University for further verification.

“TB is one major issue we see here. We can’t test each and every animal [in IIT-M], it’s not logistically possible. But efforts have to be made to monitor for serious infections and act, if necessary. Some strains of TB aren’t zoonotic, so it’s important to identify the specific type. If it’s contagious, it could pose risks to other animals and humans. So, a cautious effort should be made. Having said that, it is a challenging situation,” says Mr. Krishnan.

Srinivas R. Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, says screening free-ranging animals isn’t feasible because it would require capturing all of them. “Instead, we will observe the spotted deer and test some if necessary. We will develop a protocol to handle this,” he said.