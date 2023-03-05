HamberMenu
Sports trainer arrested for misbehaving with a college student

March 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old sports trainer of a private college was arrested by the police in Kancheepuram on Sunday. A senior police officer said Murugesan was a squash coach providing training at a private college near Walajabad. A 17-year-old girl, aspiring to be a squash player, approached him, and he asked her to come to his home on Railway Road at Ambedkar Nagar. However, when the accused tried to misbehave with her she fled and filed a complaint at the Vishnu Kanchi police Station. Based on the complaint, the police investigated and arrested Murugesan. He was remanded to judicial custody. 

