Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launches new low-floor buses for MTC

Published - August 04, 2024 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the disabled-friendly low-floor buses at Pallavan House in Chennai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the disabled-friendly low-floor buses at Pallavan House in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched new buses for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) at a function in the city on Sunday.

The Sports Minister launched 100 buses comprising 58 low floor buses, 38 normal buses and 12 refurbished buses at a cost of ₹66.15 crore. In a press release, the MTC said the low floor buses with Bharat Stage VI engines were being launched for the sake of persons with disabilities. With a ground clearance of only 400 millimetres, these buses would be easily accessible to all persons. The footboard has a tilting for helping persons with disabilities to board with wheelchairs.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Dayanidhi Maran, HR &CE Minister Sekarbabu on the newly-launched bus at Pallavan House in Chennai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Dayanidhi Maran, HR &CE Minister Sekarbabu on the newly-launched bus at Pallavan House in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The low floor buses have been designed in such a way that the bus would be operable only on closing of all doors and is provided with LED display system for announcing the bus stops and destinations. Also, the bus has an advanced fire alarm system to warn of any excess heat from the engine causing any fire. The buses have been fitted with rear view cameras to help the drivers in safely operating them. 

