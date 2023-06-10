Sports integrated eco-park coming up along the Cooum in Anna Nagar

June 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amid the bustle of Anna Nagar, a patch of land that once was a makeshift dump yard along the Cooum bank, will soon provide the much-needed lung space in the area.

To create more green spaces in Chennai, Environmentalist Foundation of India, an environmental conservation group, is developing the land into Kanagam, a sports integrated urban eco-park under the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Nammaku Naame Thittam.

Surrounded by high-rise buildings and a busy shopping mall, the area lacks a park or a playground. The Corporation officials said about 80% of the work to convert the open space reservation land into urban eco-park at a cost of ₹1.03 crore has been completed so far. Spread over 4.08 acres, the eco-park is being developed with a concept of miyawaki forest.

The area has been split to provide sports facilities and green cover. Some of the native saplings planted a year ago have started bearing fruits. Arun Krishnamurthy, EFI founder, said such abandoned urban cluster of lands are being taken up to be developed as green pockets in the city along with CSR partners.

Other than flowering plants, about 1,700 native tree saplings, including neem, banyan, mango and nectar-bearing trees have been planted in the space. Similarly, the sports area would remain as natural spaces with earthen levelled play fields, including football and volleyball and walking tracks.

The park would function as a space for groundwater recharge with rainwater harvesting structures in place. It would be inaugurated in about a month. There are plans to develop OSR land as urban forests in Ennore and Madhavaram in the city apart from areas in Chengalpattu district, he said.

Officials said the civic body had partnered with a voluntary organisation, Thuvakkam, and created a similar eco-park at Vyasarpadi. More such initiatives would be taken in suitable lands.

