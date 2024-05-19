Sports complex, park in Porur to be ready by July: CMDA

A sports complex and a park in a 16.63-acre Open Space Reservation (OSR) land in Porur is expected to be completed by July 2024, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has said in a social media post. Bids for the pilot project for the development of OSR lands, planned with the Tourism and Environment, Climate change and Forests Departments, were floated in May 2023. The land, donated by Sri Ramachandra Educational and Health Trust, will be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation after the completion of the project, as per the development regulations of the city’s Second Master Plan.

