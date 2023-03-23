HamberMenu
Sporadic rain spells likely in Chennai till March 25

The IMD has forecast that scattered rain may continue over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till March 27, triggered by a line of wind discontinuity; sharp showers lash several areas in Chennai

March 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A thick cover of dark clouds hovering over parts of Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Scattered rain may continue over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Monday, triggered by a line of wind discontinuity.

Chennai may enjoy sporadic rain spells in some areas and a partly cloudy sky till Saturday. The rare March rains have already turned the city’s deficit summer rainfall into surplus. The weather station in Nungambakkam has recorded 5.2 cm of rainfall so far this month, which is nearly 4.7 cm more than its usual quota.

Similarly, Meenambakkam recorded nearly 9 cm of rain, which is nearly 7.9 cm more than its average rain so far this March.

On Thursday, parts of the city received sudden spells of showers from afternoon. Automatic rain gauges in places such as Ennore and MRC Nagar recorded light rain.

Officials of the India Meterological Department (IMD) said the line of wind discontinuity runs at a lower atmospheric level from Rayalaseema to south Jharkhand across various places in southern peninsular region. Tamil Nadu fell into the convergence zone.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said it was difficult to provide precise details on districts or areas that rainfall would cover unlike in other weather systems such as a cyclonic circulation.

The line across which there is an abrupt change in wind direction of easterlies and westerlies aided to the convective activity and thunderstorms. Such weather phenomenon of rainfall for a longer period may occur during transition period from winter. The weather dynamics supported the convective activity, he said.

Both interior and coastal areas have a chance of thunderstorms and rain of light to moderate intensity this week. Chennai’s day temperature may be around 33 or 34 degrees Celsius till Saturday.

Meterological Day

Meanwhile, the department opened its facilities for people to create awareness on its services in view of the World Meteorological Day on Thursday.

Students and visitors were able to catch a glimpse of various facilities of the Regional Meteorological Centre. Scientific talks were also organised.

