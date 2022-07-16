Sponge Parks: New allies to combat inundation 

The park at Guindy Engineers Colony. Photo used for representational purpose

July 16, 2022 23:11 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation is set to create sponge parks across the 15 zones. A top official at the coalface of the exercise discusses the essential aspects of it

A water-guzzling sponge is a comforting imagery to carry into a horrendously wet day, especially where one’s neck of the woods is prone to flooding.

Imagine a wide acreage — a sprawling park, to be precise — serving as a giant sponge. As an idea, sponge parks evoke curiosity and excitement: Sparing residents the bane of inundation, and at the same time, adding to the groundwater by directing rainwater runoffs into the table.

So, it is difficult not to follow Greater Chennai Corporation’s move to create sponge parks with interest.

GCC has asked zonal officers to suggest parks in their jurisdiction that can be developed into sponge parks.

Asked about the criteria and the process of identifying the parks for this exercise, Sneha Divakaran, deputy commissioner, Education, and with additional charge of Parks, has this to say:

“We have started to ask the zonal officers to identify the parks, and we have so far got one or two. They will be vetted by Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (TUFIDCO). We have sent details of one park to them for vetting and after we hear back from them, we will use the norms they have suggested to improve our proposal.”

What are the main criteria that would dictate the selection?

Sneha explains: “One criterion is that the park should be in a low-lying area obviously; it cannot be in the uppermost reach. It cannot be something that is well-developed already: In normal circumstances, you cannot go to a super-developed park and then expect to change it into a sponge park. That may not always be the best idea. Having said that, though we have indicated that it should not be a super-developed park, the fact remains that it could well be just that kind of a park. If having a sponge mechanism in a super-developed park would help and improve it, we might go for it. The general concept of sponge parks is to create utility with aesthetic sense.”

Sponge parks would require the flexibility of a piece of chamois cloth used for sprucing up automobiles: Shape-shifting; rock-hard when dry, and absorbent and soft at the touch of water. A park may function like a sponge, but it is primarily meant to be visited.

Sneha notes that sponge parks would be able to shift easily between its dual roles as a water-absorbent space and a hangout.

She says: “There will be drainage systems within the park also, but the natural gradient of the park will be such that it collects water at a certain point, especially when there is heavy inundation on the roads. It will offer relief to the residents for them to go about their daily business. There would be components like rainwater harvesting (pits). If there is a pond nearby that would be developed and linked.”

Can residents come on board in this initiative?

Says Sneha: “If there are any suggestions, we are most happy to receive them. If they have an idea already for one of their neighbourhood parks to develop it as A or B, and they have some kind of contribution that they have mobilised, we will definitely collaborate with them and take it forward. When I say A or B, I mean they can suggest anything — making it an open gym or a mound of grass or a sponge park. It is up to them to make the suggestion, and we will see what is best for the area and give our technical sanction based on that.”

Studying the examples

Officials of Greater Chennai Corporation engaged in the exercise to have sponge parks made out of existing parks have reportedly been given examples from across the globe to soak in.

There are any number of case studies available in the public domain, and it would help the city managers to wrap their heads around what make these parks tick.

Interestingly, the Pallikaranai Eco-Park (which is under the maintenance of the forest department) has features that seem to be straight out of a sponge mechanism.

At the extreme end of the eco-park, one finds something of a swale, next to water-collection pond. That is a key features of a sponge park, as the swale facilitates the flow of rainwater into the pond.

