Spogomi World Cup 2023: Team from Chennai to represent India at trash picking event  

July 15, 2023

Three youngsters from Chennai — Sharun A, Amrit A and Madhusudhan Radha Thanikasalam— will represent India at the first Spogomi World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Japan in November.

SPOGOMI (SPO standing for Sports; and GOMI in Japanese standing for ‘picking up litter’) is a competition where the winner is decided based on the amount of trash collected by them.

The trio — all of them in their early 20s — competed with 28 teams from various cities on the sands of Besant Nagar beach for the qualifying event held on July 9, organised by The Nippon Foundation.

Cirqt and ViDHAI Recycling were among partners that coordinated the event in Chennai.

While Sharun and Amrit are brothers, Madusudhan is a colleague of the former at Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI). The team got a wildcard entry and scored 6500 points, way ahead of the runners-up that scored 2800 points.

To qualify, teams had to register either through a ‘quiz stage’ or an ‘art stage. The trio chose the former.

Organising the event in Chennai provided them with a home advantage. Bessie is familiar ground to the three. They have been active volunteers at clean-up events at Bessie. “We regularly conduct clean-up drives with communities and corporates, where I am actively involved and have also organised trash picking competitions,” says Sharun, chief design officer, EFI.

Teams, regardless of age or gender, compete for points depending on the amount and type of trash picked up in a designated area within a time frame. Teams got one hour to pick waste and an additional 20 minutes to sort them.

Segregation was the most challenging for the team.

“We had strategised on how to go about it. Our focus was on first collecting as much litter as we could, with special emphasis on glass bottles that carried maximum points,” says Madhusudhan.

The three collected 80 kilos of waste with glass alone weighing 35 kilos. The three are looking forward to an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan where they will compete with teams from 21 countries.

Nikhil Ravikumar, CEO, Cirqt, chief organiser for the event in India, says they made a few modifications to the competition.

“As getting permission to organise the event on the streets is difficult, we choose the sands of the beach where such a practice already exists,” says Nikhil. “The original competition gives more weightage to collection of cigarette butts but we treated it as regular trash.”

How did the teams manage to gather 300 kilos of litter from the beach sands? Divya P Venkat, founder at ViDHAI Recycling, says: “It also goes to show the amount of waste we leave each time we come to enjoy the waves, and why each of us need to be more responsible towards the environment.”

