‘Spiritual speaker’ Mahavishnu arrested by Chennai Police at airport

A special police team of Chennai Police arrested Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation at the city airport on Saturday (September 7, 2024) for demeaning and abusing a differently-abled teacher.

Mahavishnu was returning from Australia and was picked up by the police team in the airport at around 3 p.m. The arrest comes in the wake of a complaint filed by a person with disability N. Vijayaraj of Saidapet for giving the spiritual speech delivered by Mahavishnu to the students at a function in the Saidapet Government School on August 28 last month.

The video of the speech where he talked about rebirth and other religious things had gone viral on social media. The complainant Vijayaraj had said the speech by Mahavishnu had created a bad impression about the persons with disabilities and also he had demeaned the differently-abled teacher who asked the speaker to stop the speech in which he also abused the teacher.

Based on the complaint, which was filed on Friday last week, the Saidapet police filed a case against Mahavishnu under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act 2023 including 192 (Speaking to incite riot), 196(1)(a) (Dissemination of information objectionable to society), 352 (Speaking to disturb the public peace) and 353(2) (Spreading false information about religion and caste) and one section of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

The accused Mahavishnu was later produced before the Saidapet judicial magistrate who sent him to 14-day judicial custody. The City police have planned to file separate First Information Reports (FIRs) as more complaints are being filed in various police stations including at Tiruvottiyur on Saturday (September 7, 2024).