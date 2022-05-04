SpiceJet flight from Chennai to Durgapur returns due to snag

The aircraft landed back safely, says SpiceJet

Nearly 176 passengers flying to Durgapur from Chennai airport in a SpiceJet aircraft had to return as the flight developed a snag mid air on Tuesday evening.

The flight, a Boeing 737 Max aircraft, was to leave at 6.55 p.m. but got delayed and took off only by 7.45 p.m. A little over half an hour at 8.20 p.m., the flight had to return to the city owing to a technical glitch, airport officials said.

In a statement, Spicejet said: “SpiceJet flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 returned to Chennai after take off due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed back safely.”

Five months back, a Max aircraft of the same airline made a turnback soon after departing from Mumbai for Kolkata and landed in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had started a probe into this incident.