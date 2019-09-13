Chennai

SPG team visits Mamallapuram

Officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday visited the venue of the second India-China informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping planned at Mamallapuram, in October.

According to police sources, a team comprising the SPG, which guards the Prime Minister, and MEA officials arrived from New Delhi here and drove to Mamallapuram in Kancheepuram district.

