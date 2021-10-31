‘Spell out stand on K.P. Park report’

CPI(M) urges govt. to make it public

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appealed to the State government to clearly spell out its stand on the report submitted by the Centre for Urbanisation, Building and Environment (CUBE) on the quality of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements at Kesava Pillai (K.P) Park in Pulianthope.

The executive summary of the report was made public by TNUHDB on Thursday. In a statement on Saturday, the Chennai central district committee of CPI(M) urged TNUHDB to make the full report public.

Pointing out the report had found that the building was not constructed by the private contractor as per the required quality standards, the CPI(M) said that the government should take stringent action against the private contractor and the senior officials of TNUHDB who were responsible for ensuring quality.

Committee secretary G. Selva said there was a need to investigate the irregularities and lapses on the part of the government that led to the poor quality of the construction. Apart from ensuring that the tenements were safe to live after the necessary repair work was carried out to address quality related issues, he said the government should waive ₹1.5 lakh demanded from the allottees.