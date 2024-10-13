ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu train accident: Speedy restoration work helps clear track

Updated - October 13, 2024 12:51 am IST - Chennai

Railways also cancelled diversion of services, which was announced earlier. Key agencies, including the NDRF, were roped in for the operation

The Hindu Bureau

In full swing: Restoration work being carried out near the Kavaraipettai Railway Station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Southern Railway on Saturday carried out an extensive rescue and relief operation, coordinating with multiple agencies, in the aftermath of the collision of the Mysore–Darbhanga Bagmati Express with a goods train at Kavaraipettai on Friday.

The work was being carried out with maximum urgency and precision to ensure restoration and safety of tracks and signals, Southern Railway said.

Key agencies, such as the National Disaster Response Force, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department, the State Police, the Railway Protection Force, and the Government Railway Police, were mobilised. More than 500 personnel were on the ground for the rescue operation.

Five heavy earth-movers, two 140-tonne cranes, heavy duty re-railing equipment, an accident relief train from the Tondiarpet Marshalling Yard, a self-propelled accident relief train equipped with emergency equipment, medical facilities, communication systems and skilled personnel were deployed.

Some of the derailed coaches were re-railed. The coaches that could not be re-railed were removed from the main track. By the evening, the mainline was cleared of derailed coaches and services were partially restored. A total of 10 coaches, including nine AC coaches and a power car, of the express train and two wagons of the goods train were removed with cranes.

Southern Railway has also cancelled the diversion of services, which it had previously announced for trains on the line, a release said.

R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, said: “The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the loco-motive coaches and points, among others. We leave it to him to find prima facie evidence for the cause of the crash. This [express] train was supposed to pass on to the mainline. The signal was given only for the mainline. The train was running at 90 kmph, which is permissible. Since there was work going on at the other line, the driver slowed down. But instead of entering the mainline, the train entered the loopline. That is where the failure occurred...”

A.M. Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, conducted a statutory inspection at the accident site.

Railway and police sources said the signal failure could have been due to loosened bolts at points and blocks system on the track.

‘Rare occurrence’

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has called the accident a rare occurrence and urged the people to compare the “safety record” of the BJP regime with that of the previous administration.

Train accidents have significantly decreased in the last decade, he added.

