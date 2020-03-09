Speeding motorcyclist falls to death from bridge

CHENNAI

09 March 2020

His friend, who was riding pillion, escaped with injuries

A 23-year-old engineering graduate riding a two-wheeler died after he rammed the metal barricades placed on the rail over bridge on Basin Bridge Road and fell on the railway track on Saturday night. His friend, who was riding pillion, escaped with injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

According to the police, Livingston Daniel, 23, a resident of Rajamangalam, was searching for a job. His friend Karthik, a resident of Old Washermenept, is working in a private company.

According to the Pulianthope traffic investigation wing, the two had gone out on Saturday evening. They were returning to Washermenpet via Basin Bridge Road.

Since work on constructing a parapet wall on the Rail Over Bridge has been going on for some time, two layers of barricades have been placed to prevent people from falling on the railway track.

CCTV footage showed the bike coming at a great speed. Instead of turning right on the bridge, the youth rammed the metal barricades.

“The two fell from a height of 30 feet and in the impact Livingston died on the spot and Karthik sustained injuries. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment. It is suspected that the two were drunk,” said a police officer.

A crane was brought to the spot to lift the bike from the track.

“The youngster, under the influence of alcohol, seems to have lost control while taking the turn,” the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Railway officials said that the compound wall was damaged a few years ago in an accident.

Busy stretch

“We cannot shut down the road as it is a very busy stretch. Hence, we took all precautions and placed barricades. The work is expected to be completed in a month,” said an official.

Police said that metal plates could have been placed instead of barricades on the ROB.

“The railway barricades are strong. In this case, the motorists were thrown off due to the high speed. The railways should, however, complete the work soon,” said a senior police officer.