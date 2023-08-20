Speeding car rams into crowd during temple festival in Kancheepuram, one killed

August 20, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old person was killed, and eight others seriously injured when a speeding car rammed into the crowd of devotees participating in a temple function in Kancheepuram on the night of August 19. The Vishnu Kanchi police have filed a case and arrested the driver Saravanan for causing the accident.

A senior police official of the Kancheepuram district said that Aadi festival was going on at Jaya Vinayagar temple of Kavaraipettai Street from Friday. On Saturday night, a large number of devotees were participating in the procession of the temple deity. When the procession was going on in the Bhavaji Street, a speeding car driven by Saravanan of the same locality dashed into the crowd.

In the impact, nine persons were severely injured. When they were taken in the ambulances to be admitted in the Chengalpattu government hospital, Venkatesan died. The eight other injured persons are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Vishnu Kanchi police rushed to the accident spot and after seizing the vehicle also arrested the driver.