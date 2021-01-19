Speeding car mows down police constable in Chennai

CHENNAI

19 January 2021 12:50 IST

Another constable was injured; young man driving the car detained

A police constable died and another constable was injured after they were run over by a speeding BMW car in Mogappair East in the early hours of Tuesday. A young man who was driving the car and two other young men who had travelled in it, have been detained for enquiries.

Police said the incident took place at 4.15 a.m., when the constables were proceeding on a two-wheeler from where they stayed, to report for bandobust duty in Koyambedu. The deceased has been identified as B. Ravindran, 32 and the injured as V. Karthik, 34. Both were attached to 13th Battalion, and recently deputed to the Armed Reserve Unit of the City Police. Ravindran was staying at the TNHB Flats Avadi while his colleague Karthik, resided at Annanur.

Ravindran was riding the bike and Karthik was riding pillion. They were taking a right turn on Ambattur Estate Road near the DAV School in Mogappair East, when the rashly-driven car rammed into them. In the impact, Ravindran died on the spot and Karthik was injured.

Traffic Investigation Police, Thirumangalam reached the spot and conducted an investigation after sending the body of Ravindran to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem. Karthik sustained injuries on his legs and hands.

Police have detained three persons who travelled in the car -- S. Amarnath, 25, a resident of Ambattur, was driving it and is studying chemical engineering abroad, and two others, Varun Sekar, 20, the owner of the car from Nolambur and Rohit Surya, 21 of K.K. Nagar. They were returning to Varun Sekar's home in Nolambur after celebrating the birthday of Surya.

Police said they would be booking a case against the driver of the car under section 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) of the IPC and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigations are on.