Speeding car kills pedestrian in Chennai, driver arrested

November 01, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - CHENNAI

A 53-year-old electrical contractor, who was hit by a speeding car in Adyar on the evening of Monday, October 30, 2023, died on Tuesday night. The Adyar Traffic Investigation wing police have arrested the driver of the car for negligent and rash driving.

A police official of the Adyar Traffic Investigation said V. Anbalagan was a resident of Nungambakkam, who was involved in an electrical job and was waiting to cross Canal Bank Road in Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, when he was hit by a speeding car. The victim sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road, from where he was later taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. However the victim died on Tuesday night, without responding to treatment.

The Adyar police arrested the car driver, J. Chandrasekhar of Anna Nagar, for causing the accident.

