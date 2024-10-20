Speeding car hits an electricity pole on ECR; 3 injured

Three members of a family escaped with minor injuries after a car in which they were travelling hit an overhead electricity pole near Injambakkam on the ECR and overturned on Saturday night.

Police said a family of three persons driven by V. Velmurugan of K.K. Nagar was proceeding on the ECR from Thiruvanmiyur to Kovalam at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed into an electricity pole installed on the side of the road near VGP Snow Kingdom of Injambakkam.

In the accident, the car made a somersault and overturned. However, all three passengers escaped with minor scratches. A team of the Adyar Police Traffic Investigation on being alerted about the accident rushed to the spot and are investigating the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.