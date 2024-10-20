GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Speeding car hits an electricity pole on ECR; 3 injured

Published - October 20, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family escaped with minor injuries after a car in which they were travelling hit an overhead electricity pole near Injambakkam on the ECR and overturned on Saturday night.

Police said a family of three persons driven by V. Velmurugan of K.K. Nagar was proceeding on the ECR from Thiruvanmiyur to Kovalam at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed into an electricity pole installed on the side of the road near VGP Snow Kingdom of Injambakkam.

In the accident, the car made a somersault and overturned. However, all three passengers escaped with minor scratches. A team of the Adyar Police Traffic Investigation on being alerted about the accident rushed to the spot and are investigating the accident.

Published - October 20, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.