Speed up the work on flyover at Sevvapet railway station, villagers urge government

With the subway getting flooded during the rains, motorists have to take a detour of 2 km to cross the railway track at Sevvapet

December 16, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
With only restricted movement allowed at the level-crossing as part of the Southern Railway’s decision to speed up trains, pedestrians have to wait for a long time to cross the railway track at Sevvapet.

With only restricted movement allowed at the level-crossing as part of the Southern Railway’s decision to speed up trains, pedestrians have to wait for a long time to cross the railway track at Sevvapet. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The villagers using the level-crossing at Sevvapet railway station want the State government to speed up the flyover construction which had remained incomplete for several years. The stoppage of the work had caused severe hardship to people in more than 40 villages.

Social activist Arul Doss said the railways, as part of its decision to speed up trains, closed the level-crossing last month. However, after protests by the local people, the railways opened a small portion of the level-crossing for the convenience of pedestrians.

Though a subway is located near the railway station, the motorists have to take a detour of more than 2 km to cross the track. The subway gets flooded during the rainy season leaving the residents with no option other than crossing the railway track, he said.

The local residents said a petition had been submitted to the Tiruvallur Collector Alby John to take steps to resume work on the flyover.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said work on the portion of the flyover above the railway track had been completed long time ago.

