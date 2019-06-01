Speed regulators sought on Kathivakkam High Road

Pedestrians walking through Kathivakkam High Road, near Ennore bus terminus, have made a request to the Greater Chennai Corporation to lay speed breakers on the stretch. Pedestrians find it difficult to cross the stretch during the rush hour.

Speed breakers have been laid on the service lanes of Ennore flyover and at strategic locations near an automobile company.

It is a common sight to see pedestrians struggling to cross the stretch. Motorists from Ernavoor and Athipattu Main Road negotiate their way through the stretch at a good speed.

P. Usha, a commuter and a resident of Kamaraj Nagar, Ernavoor, said, “Motorists negotiating through the stretch do not halt or slow down to let pedestrians cross the road.”

They jump lanes and race through road margins to reach their destinations.

Recently, driver of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus route number 1C, plying between Ennore and Thiruvanmiyur, was entering the bus terminus when a cab driver from behind took a rash left turn to proceed towards Athipattu Main Road. Luckily, nothing happened.

When caught in a traffic congestion, the motorists do not have the patience to wait for a few seconds and negotiate. They immediately jump lanes and ride on the lane earmarked for pedestrians.

The stretch is negotiated by the indisciplined motorists as an one-way. “Accidents are waiting to happen near the terminus region. Steps should be taken at the earliest to lay speed breakers and place mobile barricades in the safety of the road-users,” said Usha.