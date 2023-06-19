Speed radars installed on Chennai roads to issue instant challans to violators

June 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has installed speed radars at important junctions to measure the speed of vehicles and issue instant challans if motorists exceed the limit.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “Overspeeding by motorists is a challenge in the city. Sometimes, people indulge in stunts, and accidents occur due to overspeeding. We could not effectively enforce the motor vehicle rules by deploying our men physically. Now we have 30 speed radar guns which will also issue automatic challan.”

If one exceeded 40 kmph limit in daytime and 50 kmph limit at night, the device would automatically capture a picture and issue a challan. The challan would to reach violators automatically with the help of The National Informatics Centre. “This is the first time we are introducing the devices in the city,” he said, adding that on Monday, 10 devices were installed.

The equipment has been installed at places including Dr. Gurusamy Bridge, Pullah Avenue, Ration Shop Junction in Maduravoyal, Parry’s Corner junction, Injambakkam and Spencer Plaza. It will be set up in 20 more places soon.

Depending on the data being generated on overspeeding, a correlation study would be done regarding road accidents to see whether the speed limit should be revised, Mr. Jiwal added.

“The data earlier generated by the six pilot speed radars indicate requirement of upward revision of speed limit at some places,” he said.

On Monday, Mr. Jiwal inaugurated a live traffic monitor system at 300 junctions in the city in the presence of Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar; Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South, N.M. Mayilvahanan.

A live traffic monitor is a system that provides real-time information about the current traffic conditions on roadways. It helps GCTP stay informed about traffic congestion, incidents, and travel times, allowing them to make decisions about the routes and existing traffic conditions.

Mr. Jiwal said, “This application does simultaneous live monitoring of all 300 junctions covering around 1,000 roads by gathering data from Google map and analyse information about traffic flow, speed, and incidents.

“For the first time, we have brought in live monitoring of traffic. It will be useful for the staff in the control room and field officers. Moreover it is a scientific method. On receiving inputs on a real time basis, our officers can quickly address any issues that might crop up.”