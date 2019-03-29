‘Speed breakers sought on Annai Sathya Nagar Main Road’

Arumugam Castle Flat Owners Association has made a representation to the Greater Chennai Corporation seeking speed breakers on Annai Sathya Nagar Main Road, thereby drawing attention to a long-standing demand.

Abbass Yejaz, the Association secretary, points out that three accidents took place within a span of ten days, at an intersection close to Annai Sathya Nagar Main Road, a year ago.

“All the three accident victims were knocked down by sewage tankers. Following this, Nesapakkam Residents Welfare Association erected a banner informing road users about these accidents at the intersection, and asking them to be careful while negotiating it,” says Yejaz.

Annai Sathya Nagar Main Road connects to Thiruvalluvar Salai ( Ramapuram) and Pillayar Kovil Street (Nesapakkam) and therefore, witnesses heavy traffic. (The afore-mentioned intersection is the one where Thiruvalluvar Salai and Pillayar Kovil Street meet).

“Frequent accidents are now occurring on Annai Sathya Nagar Main Road. Although they have not been any fatal accidents now, the road is turning quite unsafe in the absence of speed-breakers. Recently, an expectant mother was hit by a car,” says Yejaz.

Residents say Annai Sathya Nagar Main Road is an approach road to many educational institutions, including government schools. Therefore, safety features should be introduced on this road. They have also pointed out that private educational institutions should take appropriate steps to regulate traffic in front of their campuses.

“The private schools should deploy some of its staff to streamline traffic. But, nothing of the sort is in place,” adds Yejaz.

Also, the Association wants a speed breaker at the intersection of Eri Karai Street and Pillayar Kovil Street in Nesapakkam.