Chennai

‘Speed-breakers are steep on two key roads in Thiruvanmiyur’

more-in

Residents of Kalakshetra Road seek replacement of reflectors

The speed-breakers on Kalakshetra Road and Siva Sundar Avenue First Street in Thiruvanmiyur are too steep and their height has to be reduced.

“If motorcyclists are not careful enough while driving over these speed-breakers, they run the risk of getting injured.

In this regard, I have made many complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation but it has not yielded any desired result,” says P. Krishnan, a resident of Kalakshetra Road.

These roads witness heavy traffic, during the rush hour, as it connects East Coast Road and L.B. Road.

Residents have also pointed out the reflectors along these stretches need to be replaced. They also feel that the speed-breakers do not conform to the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

“As per IRC rules, a speed breaker should be 3.7 metres wide and 0.10 metre high and the distance between two speed-breakers should be around 100 to 120 metres,” says P. Krishnan

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 12:19:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/speed-breakers-are-steep-on-two-key-roads-in-thiruvanmiyur/article27411947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story