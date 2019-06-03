‘Speed-breakers are steep on two key roads in Thiruvanmiyur’

The speed-breakers on Kalakshetra Road and Siva Sundar Avenue First Street in Thiruvanmiyur are too steep and their height has to be reduced.

“If motorcyclists are not careful enough while driving over these speed-breakers, they run the risk of getting injured.

In this regard, I have made many complaints to the Greater Chennai Corporation but it has not yielded any desired result,” says P. Krishnan, a resident of Kalakshetra Road.

These roads witness heavy traffic, during the rush hour, as it connects East Coast Road and L.B. Road.

Residents have also pointed out the reflectors along these stretches need to be replaced. They also feel that the speed-breakers do not conform to the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

“As per IRC rules, a speed breaker should be 3.7 metres wide and 0.10 metre high and the distance between two speed-breakers should be around 100 to 120 metres,” says P. Krishnan