Speciality centre commissioned to treat hernia

The Institute of Hernia Surgery and Abdominal Wall Reconstruction commissioned at Apollo Hospitals on Friday will be a comprehensive speciality centre, offering advanced treatment techniques, such as robotic and laparoscopic surgery.

Hernia occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue. It could be congenital or caused by muscle weakness disorders, excessive smoking, chronic cough, lifting heavy weights without adequate groin support or strenuous activity following abdominal surgery.

Paradigm shift

Premkumar Balachandran, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgeon, Apollo Hospital, said hernia management had undergone a paradigm shift with the introduction of minimal access surgery.

“The nomenclature of ventral hernia management is now referred to as ‘abdominal wall reconstruction’. Complex reconstructions, abdominal wall component separation surgeries, regular groin and ventral hernia can now be treated with minimal morbidity by laparoscopic and robotic techniques,” he said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who commissioned the Institute, welcomed the initiative to start an exclusive centre for hernia treatment when most hospitals offer the treatment as an add on.

“Apollo Hospitals has attracted patients from across the country and even the world,” he said.