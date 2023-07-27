Specialised investigation wing in 12 police districts to function from August 1, says Chennai police Commissioner

July 27, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The newly-formed “Specialised Investigation Wing” will function from August 1 at the offices of the 12 police districts in the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction under the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP).

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore said that the specialised investigation wings would probe cases of murder, murder for gain, burglary, dacoity, robbery, suspicious death, kidnapping, explosive cases, caste and religion-related quarrels / fights and cases assigned by him and take appropriate action immediately.

Mr. Rathore on Thursday inaugurated a training camp for the police personnel, who had been assigned for the special wing. The wing had been started as directed by the Madras High Court and on the guidelines of the Director-General of Police (DGP) with the objective of investigating important and sensitive cases.

In the three-day training programme, legal experts, doctors from government hospitals, government advocates and forensic science experts and senior police officers explained the nuances of handling the cases.

