Specialised dental centres to come up at four government medical college hospitals

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to improve dental services in the government sector, the Health Department will set up multi-speciality dental centres at four government medical college hospitals in Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli, at a total cost of ₹4.50 crore.

With an emphasis on improving dental facilities in the government sector, a new government dental college and hospital was opened at Pudukottai a few months ago. Recently, additional floors were also sanctioned for the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital in Chennai. The specialised dental centres in the government medical college hospitals is the latest addition.

In a statement issued on Friday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that ₹1.05 crore would be spent towards the construction of these dental centres, and dental equipment worth ₹3.45 crore would be provided for the four medical college hospitals.

He said there were only a few specialised centres to provide oral care, and because of it people find it difficult to get prompt treatment for oral and dental health issues. This affects the health of people as well.

The aim of the scheme is to provide specialised dental care services for the public on par with the private sector.

The Minister also announced the allocation of ₹35.63 crore for infrastructure development at the Palayamkottai Government Siddha Medical College. An outpatient building, men’s hostel, and an academic building would be constructed.