Chennai

Special ward for Omicron patients

The Government Medical College Hospital in Omandurar Estate has formed a special ward to treat persons diagnosed with Omicron variant of SARS CoV-2.

A 50-bed ward has been established on the fourth floor of the Tower 2 in the hospital. As many as 15 beds have been allocated for intensive care and 35 for general care. A separate laboratory that has been established on the fifth floor of the Tower 1 has been assigned above the ward for testing samples from the admitted patients, said Dean R. Jayanthi.

Sixteen nurses have been deployed for the ward, including 10 for the ICU and six for the ordinary wards. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is expected to inspect the wards on Monday.


