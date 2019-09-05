Special visitor at airport

The Chennai airport had a special visitor on Saturday, when the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, with his delegation and the First Lady, made a nearly 18-hour stopover, on his way back to Luanda, from Japan. The head of the southwestern African country and his ministerial delegation were on board the special flight, a Boeing 737-7BBJ, operated by the Abu Dhabi-based Royal Jet Group, which touched down at around 3.15 p.m.

Capt. G. Ramaswamy, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Angola for South India, told The Hindu that Mr. Lourenço was in Japan to take part in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), that was held on August 28-30, 2019, at Pacifico Yokohama, Yokohama city. He said Angola, which is sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest economy, was in the process of engaging with the international community by unveiling an extensive reforms programme. The resource-rich and oil-exporting nation is also focusing on ties with partner countries like Japan, he said, with some of the key areas being investments, information and communication technologies, food processing, textiles, education, health and tourism.

The Honorary Consul said the African leader was to have made the stopover in Colombo, but this was changed at the last minute to his visiting Chennai instead. On August 26, on his way to Japan, Mr. Lourenço was in the city for about 12 hours, having flown in from Luanda and the Seychelles.

The presidential flight left for Africa at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 1.