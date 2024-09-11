ADVERTISEMENT

Special training in sports and martial arts for students of Chennai Corporation schools

Published - September 11, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 300 students from six Chennai Corporation schools will undergo training in sports and martial arts, including karate, judo, chess, carrom, taekwondo, and tennis. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor R. Priya flagged off special training classes on Wednesday, for about 300 students from six Chennai Corporation primary, high and higher secondary schools, in sports and martial arts, including karate, judo, chess, carrom, taekwondo, and tennis. This initiative is aimed at preparing students for district, State and National-level competitions.

Expert trainers will be hired on a trial basis for the six schools. Additionally, ₹30 lakh will be provided for purchasing sports equipment and arranging competitions.

Fifty students from Classes VI to IX will be selected in every school, trained for 75 minutes a week and provided with necessary equipment, the Mayor said. The students who complete the training will be sent for tournaments at various levels. “This initiative aims at developing students’ physical strength, mental resilience and intelligence, benefiting both the individual and the community,” she said.

At a press meet, speaking on the issue of several teachers at the Chennai Corporation School in Manali being served with memos for allegedly failing to conduct classes effectively and assign appropriate homework, Ms. Priya said long-standing inconsistencies, which had persisted for the last 10 years under the previous government, were now being corrected by the current administration. She further clarified that the memos were unrelated to the teachers’ participation in any demonstration.

