Special train from Chennai to Shalimar to be operated on Wednesday

June 06, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway will be operating a special train running the same route as the Shalimar Coromandel Express from Chennai on Wednesday. The Shalimar Coromandel Express derailed and collided with another express train near Balasore, Odisha, on June 2. The 18-coach special train will leave Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Station at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and reach Shalimar at 10.40 a.m. on Thursday. The train will have stops at Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajamundry, Visakhapatnam, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jaipur Road, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur, Santragachi and Shalimar, a release said.