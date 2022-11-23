Special teams to nab directors of defunct Hijau associates

November 23, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 4,500 depositors have reportedly complained that they have been cheated of about ₹500 crore in total by the company; police have conducted searches in 21 places and arrested one person

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Chennai, which has received complaints from more than 4,500 depositors who have been cheated to the tune of ₹500 crore, is taking steps to arrest the managing director and director of the Hijau Associates who are reported to be absconding. The EOW officials have arrested one of the senior officials — D. Nehru from Periyar Nagar — of the company.

A senior official of the EOW said the Hijau Associates, along with the sister companies named SG Agro, Aruvi Agro, Sai Lakshmi Enterprises, Ram Agro Products and RMK Bros, had cheated thousands of depositors of more than ₹500 crore.

Police officials have conducted searches in 21 places identified to be offices and residences of the directors of the companies on Monday. The EOW has formed special police teams to nab the absconding directors.

The EOW has requested aggrieved depositors to lodge their complaints at hijaueowdsp@gmail.com.

