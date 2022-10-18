Special teams to be deputed in Chennai bus termini to curb excess fares during Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau October 18, 2022 20:10 IST

The Transport Department will be operating toll-free helplines to receive complaints about private omni bus operators who are overcharging passengers.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar directed Transport Department officials to open an exclusive complaint cell at the Koyambedu bus terminus for passenger grievances on excess fares.

A senior official of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety said special teams, comprising Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs), were formed, and they would be deputed at the omni bus terminus in Koyambedu and other important bus stops to monitor private bus operators.

The special teams also conduct intensive checks during the festival seasons to identify private buses that have not paid road tax.