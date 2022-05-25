Special teams intensify search for killers of BJP functionary 

Police say three suspects have been identified

Four special teams have intensified their search to nab the killers of BJP functionary K. Balachander in Chintadripet.

Balachander, 30, was hacked to death by three persons riding two-wheelers on the busy Samy Naicken Street in Chintadripet on Tuesday night. At the time of the attack, the personal security officer of Balachander had a tea break. Senior police officers visited the spot and expedited the investigation.

Police sources said that Balachander was involved in at least six offences, including attempt to murder. The victim and the attackers knew one another by virtue of committing certain offences together, besides serving sentences in prison. Balachander recently joined the BJP and was given the post of district secretary of its SC wing. His name was withdrawn from the list of history sheeters in 2020. Since he faced a threat to his life, the police had assigned him an armed personal security officer.

The police identified the suspects as Pradeep, 25, who has at least 10 criminal cases against him, his brother Sanjay and Kalaivanan. A senior police officer said they had a dispute with Balachander after the latter refused to share money with them.

A resident of Kilpauk, Balachander used to visit Chintadripet where his brother owns a textile shop. Recently, Pradeep and his associates had a quarrel with Balachender's brother over money. Pradeep was arrested on a complaint from Balachander and his brother. Angered over this, he decided to finish Balachander. He came out of prison on bail about a week ago. He along with other associates executed their plan on Tuesday night, said the police.

A senior police officer said: “We have identified the suspects and are working on certain clues on their whereabouts. Soon, we will nab them.”

Meanwhile, Balamurugan, who was the personal security officer of Balachander, has been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.