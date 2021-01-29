Special teams formed to apprehend jewellery thief

Special police teams have been deputed to Rajasthan and other States to nab an employee of Lalitha Jewellery corporate office, who went missing with over 5 kg of gold jewellery last week.
A senior police officer said, “We unravelled the modus operandi of the suspect. Three special teams have been constituted to trace him. Soon, we will nab the accused.”
Murugan, manager of the jewellery store, which has an office on Habibullah Road, lodged a complaint at the Teynampet police station on Tuesday.
He alleged that after the weekly holiday on Sunday, employees noticed that 5.2 kg gold jewellery was missing from the stock.
The needle of suspicion fell on Praveen from Rajasthan, who had worked in the stock section for the last seven years. He did not turn up on Monday. His cellphone was switched off and his whereabouts were unknown.
The police said CCTV camera footage showed Praveen putting the jewellery in a bag and walking away with it from the office.
