Special team formed to nab the accused in the sexual assault of IIT-M research scholar

Team deputed to various places, including West Bengal; eight named in complaint

A special police team has been formed by the City police to nab the accused involved in the sexual assault case of the 30-year-old research scholar of IIT Madras on Sunday.

The police team has been deputed to various places, including West Bengal. The victim has named eight persons in the sexual harassment complaint.

“Initially a complaint was registered with not much details. Three days ago, the provisions of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were added. Based on the complaint, a sexual harassment case has been filed and the special police team is on the job to secure the accused for interrogation,” said a senior police officer.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) had taken up the issue and demanded that the City Police and IIT Madras take action against the perpetrators. The research scholar had also approached Internal Committee or Complaint Committee regarding the harassment.