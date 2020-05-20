Chennai

Special super-fast passenger train from New Delhi to Chennai reintroduced

The Indian Railway has reintroduced the Rajdhani super fast special trains to be operated between New Delhi and Chennai from Thursday. The special passenger trains were stopped based on the request of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami last week, after only two services were operated.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Southern Railway said the train services would be operated on Mondays and Thursdays from New Delhi. In the return direction these special trains would proceed from Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays. From Chennai, the trains would start at 6.35 a.m. and would stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, and Agra before reaching New Delhi at 10.30 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.

The press release added that the passengers would have to adhere to the guidelines (on COVID-19 safety) of the destination States.

