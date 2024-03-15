Special sub-inspector of police arrested for sexually harassing woman in Zam Bazaar

March 15, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

A special sub-inspector of police (SSI) attached to the Zam Bazaar police station was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while on patrol duty in an inebriated condition. He has been identified as Bharathidasan, 57, who was attached to the crime wing of the Zam Bazaar police station. When he was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, he saw the victim arguing with her neighbour. When he intervened to pacify them, he touched her inappropriately. The victim later lodged a complaint at the Zam Bazaar police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.