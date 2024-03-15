ADVERTISEMENT

Special sub-inspector of police arrested for sexually harassing woman in Zam Bazaar

March 15, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector of police (SSI) attached to the Zam Bazaar police station was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while on patrol duty in an inebriated condition. He has been identified as Bharathidasan, 57, who was attached to the crime wing of the Zam Bazaar police station. When he was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, he saw the victim arguing with her neighbour. When he intervened to pacify them, he touched her inappropriately. The victim later lodged a complaint at the Zam Bazaar police station.

