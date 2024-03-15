GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special sub-inspector of police arrested for sexually harassing woman in Zam Bazaar

March 15, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector of police (SSI) attached to the Zam Bazaar police station was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while on patrol duty in an inebriated condition. He has been identified as Bharathidasan, 57, who was attached to the crime wing of the Zam Bazaar police station. When he was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, he saw the victim arguing with her neighbour. When he intervened to pacify them, he touched her inappropriately. The victim later lodged a complaint at the Zam Bazaar police station.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.