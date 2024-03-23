ADVERTISEMENT

Selaiyur special SI nabbed while trying to cross Bangladesh border

March 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SSI, identified as John Selvaraj, was on leave when he attempted to enter the country

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police, attached to the Selaiyur police station, was arrested by the Bangladeshi Security Staff when he tried to enter the country illegally, sources said.

The SSI, identified as John Selvaraj, was on leave when he attempted to enter Bangladesh. A senior police officer of the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate said the purpose of his visit was yet to ascertained. A week ago, he went on two days’ leave to attend a retired police officer’s family wedding reception and again went on leave from March 19 for 12 days. 

John Selvaraj, a native of Tiruchi, worked as a police vehicle driver from 2004 to 2009. Leaving the service in 2009, he went to Singapore. Later, he was reinstated and subsequently promoted and posted in the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US