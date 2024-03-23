GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selaiyur special SI nabbed while trying to cross Bangladesh border

The SSI, identified as John Selvaraj, was on leave when he attempted to enter the country

March 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police, attached to the Selaiyur police station, was arrested by the Bangladeshi Security Staff when he tried to enter the country illegally, sources said.

The SSI, identified as John Selvaraj, was on leave when he attempted to enter Bangladesh. A senior police officer of the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate said the purpose of his visit was yet to ascertained. A week ago, he went on two days’ leave to attend a retired police officer’s family wedding reception and again went on leave from March 19 for 12 days. 

John Selvaraj, a native of Tiruchi, worked as a police vehicle driver from 2004 to 2009. Leaving the service in 2009, he went to Singapore. Later, he was reinstated and subsequently promoted and posted in the Tambaram City Police Commissionerate, the police said.

