Chennai

Special sub-inspector found dead at home

A 50-year-old special sub-inspector attached to the Mylapore traffic enforcement station was found dead in his police quarters late on Monday. V. Balaji was found dead by his family in his room. A patrol team reached the spot and retrieved his body. It was sent to the Kilpuak Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

(Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.)

