Special Sub-Inspector booked on charge of raping a beauty pageant winner

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 21:13 IST

He allegedly kept the victim under confinement for 40 days

A special sub-inspector (SSI) has been booked in Pallikarana police station for allegedly raping and cheating a woman who claimed to be winner of a beauty pageant.

The police said the victim won a beauty pageant a few years ago. She had been doing social work in East Coast Road. Recently, she was cheated by a builder who promised to build a house on land belonging to her. When she went to lodge a complaint in connection with this, the special sub-inspector Andrew Caldwell was introduced to her.

The woman was upset after her aged parents died abroad due to illness. He consoled her saying that evil spirits were surrounding the house and would ward them off soon. Under the pretext of warding off evil spirits, he brought in a pastor, his mother and his sister to her house. He brought her under his control after sending their domestic aids away from the house.

She alleged that she was kept inside the house for 40 days under the guise of performing special prayer. The man gave a spiked drink and made her weak. Pretending to help her, he had a physical relationship with her, the police sources said. When she reported to his family members, they pacified her by promising marriage.

The woman complained that Caldwell had claimed that he was a sub-inspector but he was only a special sub-inspector and he grabbed her properties and valuables. She alleged that the man could have cheated others as well like her. She was attacked by him when she encountered him with facts, the complainant alleged.

On receipt of her complaint, a case was registered in Pallikaranai police station against Caldwell for offences including rape and three others for breach of trust and cheating.