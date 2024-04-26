Special sitting of SMC to be held on May 3 in all Govt Higher Secondary and High Schools in T.N.

April 26, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has instructed the Chief Educational Officers of all districts to direct the heads of all the Government Higher Secondary and High Schools in the State to conduct a special sitting of the School Management Committee (SMC) meeting on May 3.

According to an official release, the objectives of conducting a special sitting of the SMC are to find out absentee students in the public exams conducted for classes X, XI and XII in the academic year 2023-24, to encourage students who failed in the exams to take up supplementary exams, to guide students who passed the exams in pursuing higher education and to regularise donations to satisfy the needs of the schools.

The guidelines to be followed under the ‘Uyarkalvi Vazhikatti’ initiative of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ Scheme, and initiatives such as ‘All Children in Schools’ and Namma School - Namma Ooru Palli’ will also be discussed in detail during the SMC special meeting, the release said.