Special SI removed from service on charge of raping a woman in Chennai

May 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

He allegedly exploited the victim who was cheated by a builder and grabbed her properties and valuables after blackmailing her; he reportedly went into hiding after a case was registered against him in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

A special sub-inspector of police (SSI) has been removed from service after he was arrested for allegedly raping and cheating a 37-year-old woman who claimed to be a winner of Tamil Nadu beauty pageant.

Police sources said the victim was cheated by a builder who promised to build a house on a plot of land belonging to her. The accused special sub-inspector, Andrew Caldwell, was introduced to her at a planting programme and he offered to help after hearing her ordeal.

On the pretext of helping her, he had a physical relationship with her and cheated her besides blackmailing her. The victim complained that Caldwell had claimed that he was a sub-inspector but he was only a special sub-inspector and he grabbed her properties and valuables. After a case was registered against him in 2022, Caldwell went into hiding. He was suspended in June last year after preliminary inquiry.

Subsequently, he failed to appear for the departmental inquiry and left the headquarters without informing his superiors. He was arrested after the Supreme Court quashed his bail application. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Motor Vehicles unit where the SSI was working earlier, issued an order removing him from service.

